Advocacy group calls for speedy trial for alleged child abuser

The 7-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted by Nokulunga Dlamini at a residential complex in Kyalami.

Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) has lambasted the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng for allegedly delaying the trial of a domestic worker accused of assaulting a minor girl.

WMACA spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi called for the matter to be swiftly heard and for the seven-year-old girl to receive justice.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by Nokulunga Dlamini at a residential complex in Kyalami.

“WMACA has seen footage of the assault which was captured on CCTV. The perpetrator has since been charged with assault to cause grievous bodily harm of a minor child. She remains out on bail,” Murombedzi said.

“The case, which is being heard in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, was postponed to February 10 to allow for a change in the prosecutor.

“We are calling for a swift delivery of justice in this matter given the fact that video evidence of the assault has been provided to the investigating officers. The trauma experienced by a young child who has been subjected to severe physical abuse must not be overlooked.”

She said WMACA was in court on Tuesday to support the victim and her mother. She said the group will not accept unwarranted delays in cases where children are involved and evidence is available.

