Man who allegedly killed mom, sister and injured 2 siblings in the dock

A 22-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother and a sibling to death as well as leaving two other family members hospitalised made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

The man appeared in the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court after being discharged from hospital, where he had been since the incident took place last month.

He is facing two charges of murder and two of attempted murder. His two other siblings, who were hospitalised after suffering stab wounds, have also been released from hospital.

The incident took place in Sebokeng Zone 13 on the night of November 29.

It is alleged the man, who was armed with a knife, killed his 43-year-old mother and four-year-old sister. His nine-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother survived the attack.

A neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said she saw the 16-year-old running out of the house screaming for help. For fear of being attacked too, the neighbour could not assist the injured teenager.

However, he fled to his grandparents’ home, a street away, seeking help. Later, ambulances and police vehicles arrived at the house.

The suspect allegedly attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself.

He is expected back in court on January 22, 2020.

