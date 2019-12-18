Courts 18.12.2019 06:30 am

DA is using delaying tactics in Mokgalapa matter – EFF

Rorisang Kgosana
Tshwane ANC Chair, Kgosi Maepa addresses media on issues in council, 5 December 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

‘They don’t have a case,’ said Tshwane EFF leader MoAfrika Mabogwane.

An interim court order that halted the removal of DA Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa earlier this month was extended in the High Court in Pretoria yesterday until tomorrow.

An additional application was made by deputy speaker Zweli Khumalo, speaker Katlego Mathebe, Mokgalapa and acting mayor Abel Tau, which the ANC’s legal team said they never received.

The ANC’s lawyer, Advocate Phazha Ngandwe, said his team required time to peruse the last-minute submission before responding.

Judge J Tuchten granted the request, stating this would also extend the interim court order obtained on December 6, which suspended council resolutions and the two no-confidence votes.

The Tshwane ANC and EFF successfully ousted Mokgalapa and Mathebe when 110 votes were for the motion of no confidence at a special council sitting on December 5.

The DA, however, took legal action, stating the ANC and red berets had orchestrated a coup by “hijacking” the sitting.

This came after Mathebe recused herself from the sitting in an attempt to avoid a conflict of interest in the motion against her.

But the ANC argued that the court lacked the necessary jurisdiction as the matter was more political than legal.

“The court cannot say how the votes must go, but can only say that we should go back to council to vote … Our lawyers will respond to the papers [today],” Tshwane ANC leader Kgosi Maepa said.

A former DA-ally, the EFF accused the party of using delaying tactics as they had no case.

“We knew that this case is going to be a walk-over. I think the DA is applying delaying tactics. They don’t have a case,” said Tshwane EFF leader MoAfrika Mabogwane.

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

