Bobani belongs in jail, says Steenhuisen at axed mayor’s court appearance

Axed Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has returned to the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Friday in a bid to set aside his ousting as NMB mayor.

Among a group of DA members who are protesting outside the court against Bobani’s attempt to have himself reinstated, interim DA leader John Steenhuisen said he wanted Bobani to rot in jail.

“People don’t want to see him back in office. He doesn’t belong there, he belongs behind bars.

“What he represents is the worst of what South Africa has to offer its citizens.”

The court has adjourned till 1.30pm following delays from representatives. Advocate Graham Richards is representing the DA and the municipality questioned the urgency of the case and argued that there was no real prejudice from a postponement.

Bobani is contesting his removal, which happened during council on Thursday last week where he was voted out through a vote of no confidence.

He was unseated by a majority of councillors, together with axed acting city boss Nobuntu Mpongwana. This has resulted in his legal team lodging an urgent application to have the matter pushed up on the court roll.

Bobani claims the decision to remove him was unlawful and that he was not provided with adequate notice in terms of the municipal act.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) members are also outside court chanting in solidarity with the former NMB mayor.

