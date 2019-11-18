ANC youth task team satisfied with urgent handling of Lethabo Nkoana murder case

The ANC national youth task team (NYTT) says it is satisfied with the urgent handling of a case involving the murder of one of its members, Lethabo Nkoana.

This after the man accused of Nkoana’s murder made his first appearance in the Temba Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder as well as the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

“The ANC NYTT is satisfied with the work of the police so far in attending this matter with the urgency it deserves,” its convener, Tandi Mahambehlala, said in a statement on Monday.

“These charges are directly in relation with the events that occurred at the Tshwane youth assembly, which led to the subsequent murder of comrade Lethabo Nkoana,” Mahambehlala added.

Nkoana, 25, was shot and killed at a gathering of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members at Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal last Saturday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters previously told News24 that preliminary findings suggested there was an argument between delegates at the rally before the shooting.

“It was reported that the deceased was trying to defuse the fight when an unknown man emerged from the crowd and fired shots at him, fatally wounding the 25-year-old victim,” she said.

“The NYTT is determined to expose those who seek to handle vulnerable members of the ANCYL and create disorder and chaos.

“Our movement has been infiltrated by thugs and we seek to uproot any nefarious behavior whenever it raises its head,” Mahambehlala added.

The NYTT said it was also hopeful the murder case would assist in achieving this.

The accused, who has not yet been named, will return to court on November 25 for a formal bail application.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.