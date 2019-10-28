Four Honeydew cops accused of killing suspect back in court

The case against four police officers accused of assaulting and killing a detainee has been postponed to later this week for a formal bail application.

The four who are based at the Honeydew police station allegedly assaulted two men, aged 36 and 39, who were detained at the Honeydew police holding cell on October 20. One of the men later died.

The officers, who were arrested on Friday, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Their case was postponed to October 30.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa, the four constables allegedly continuously punched and kicked the two arrested males until the 39-year-old detainee dropped down whilst handcuffed.

“The fact that the deceased dropped down and started bleeding did not deter the constables from assaulting and kicking him further. After the assaults, the suspects left the two men in the holding cell. The surviving assault victim tried to alert the police as he noticed that the deceased was breathing abnormal, but they ignored the report.

“Later on, the police removed the surviving assault victim from the holding cell and took him to Randburg police station for detention. Later that night, the deceased’s relative visited the Honeydew police station and insisted to see his brother. It was there that it was discovered that he was no more,” said Seisa.

Ipid was informed about the incident and responded by conducting a quality investigation which led to the arrest of the four constables.

Seisa said they were intending to oppose bail.

