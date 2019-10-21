UKZN student accused of killing roommate to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student who is accused of murdering his roommate will not stand trial until he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

Khayelihle Nzimande, 25, made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday before a full public gallery that included many students.

Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson noted that Nzimande had been assessed by the district surgeon who recommended he undergo evaluation.

“The State is now going to have to make arrangements to send you for psychiatric evaluation.”

Nzimande, who was previously vocal in court bemoaning the violations of his rights, has abandoned his bail.

He was arrested after he was spotted near smoke in a bushy area, close to the university’s Westville campus.

The murdered student, 24-year-old Samkelo Zondi, had been reported missing before Nzimande was found near his body.

The trial resumes on November 5.

