WATCH LIVE: Zuma faces corruption charges at the Pietermaritzburg High Court

Former president Jacob Zuma is back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

This follows the dismissal of his application for stay of prosecution with costs. If successful, this application would have effectively made him immune to the charges.

It is unclear whether or not he will be appealing the stay of prosecution ruling.

Watch proceedings live here, courtesy of eNCA:

