Kanya Cekeshe back in court for bail hearing

A number of EFF supporters are inside the Johannesburg High Court, where the bail hearing for #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe will be heard.

Cekeshe was sentenced to five years behind bars for public violence and malicious damage to property of a police vehicle in December 2017.

Last week, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing Cekeshe, argued that he should be granted bail pending the appeal to his conviction and sentence. He argued that Cekeshe was initially poorly represented and denied a fair trial.

The state told the judge that they had not filed the responding affidavit regarding the bail application, which led to an agreement between Ngcukaitobi and the National Prosecuting Authority with regards to the bail hearing.

The matter continues in the High Court in Johannesburg, with more EFF members arriving to support the incarcerated activist.

Cekeshe pled guilty to public violence and malicious damage to property charges after the #FeesMustFall protests, which were in 2016.

He maintains that he was incorrectly advised to plead guilty, even though the burden of proof regarding his charges was on the state, and accuses his previous counsel of continuously interrupting the magistrate, going on incoherent rambling rants throughout the trial, and repeatedly showing up late.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.