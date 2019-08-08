Judicial Service Commission shortlists judge candidates

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for 17 vacancies in various superior courts.

In May, the JSC called for nominations of interested people to fill these positions. The closing date was June 28.

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at a sitting in Midrand, Gauteng from October 7 to 11, 2019.

The Electoral Court will see two candidates sitting for interviews: Sheila Cheiramiwa Lushaba and Graehymme Jesus Williams.

One spot in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Bhisho will go to advocate Margaux Leigh Beard or advocate Phillip Horatius Sigqibo Zilwa SC.

Advocate Margaux Leigh Beard, Amelia Marisa Da Silva and Advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan will battle it out for two vacancies in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown.

The JSC however could not find suitable candidates to be shortlisted for a vacancy in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Mthatha.

Five candidates will be interviewed for the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth which has two vacancies: advocate Margaux Leigh Beard, advocate Nyameko Wellman Gqamana SC, Judge Bulelwa Myra Pakati and advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan.

One vacancy is up for grabs in the Free State Division of the High Court between Nokuthula Sylvia Daniso, Thiloshni Ramdeyal and advocate Ilse Van Rhyn.

Twelve candidates have been shortlisted for five vacancies in the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

These candidates are: Dario Dosio, advocate John Holland-Müter, advocate Avrielle Maier-Frawley, David Makhoba, advocate Moleboheng Mamorena Pascalina Mdalana-Mayisela, Shanaaz Christine Mia, Anthony Peter Millar, advocate Cassim Ismail Moosa, Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi, advocate Rean Strydom SC, Dr Elmarie Van Der Schyff and advocate Brad Christopher Wanless SC.

Four judges will be interviewed for position of the Deputy Judge President post in the Limpopo Division of the High Court: Judge Thifhelimbilu Phanuel Mudau, Judge Gerrit Cornelius Muller, Judge Arnoldus Mauritius Legodi Phatudi and Judge Moletje George Phatudi.

Judge Ronald Deon Hendricks is the only candidate shortlisted for the Deputy Judge President vacancy in the North West Division of the High Court.

A further five candidates have been shortlisted for two vacancies in the Western Cape Division of the High Court: advocate Diane Margaret Davis SC, advocate Deidré Susan Kusevitsky, advocate Frederick Siegfried Gustav Sievers SC, advocate Hayley Maud Slingers and Daniel Mafeleu Thulare.

“In total, the JSC has therefore shortlisted 36 candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be notified of the date, time and venue of the interviews in due course,” the JSC concluded.

