Man accused of killing Doctor Masilela turns State witness

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after David Lecordeur turned State witness in the murder case of Doctor Masilela who was driven over, shot and his body dumped for allegedly stealing beans at Stompiesfontein farm in Mpumalanga.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lecordeur, 56, and Garry Wiblin, 36, accosted Masilela in June and were arrested on July 19.

“Their arrest came after Lecordeur confessed to having knocked Masilela with his bakkie. He claimed to have left him with his co-accused and another man,” the NPA’s Mpumalanga spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said.

“Charges have been withdrawn against Lecordeur who has now turned State witness. This led to the arrest of a 67-year-old man who will join Wiblin in his bail application on Monday.”

Nyuswa added the two accused were facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, murder, violation of a corpse and defeating the ends of justice.

After Masilela was knocked down, he was allegedly assaulted and then shot twice in the head before his body was dumped under a bridge.

This case is similar to that of farmer Muraga Mavula who was allegedly murdered by Schalk Myburgh and his son, Schalk Jnr, in 2015.

It is alleged the Myburghs had assaulted and drove over Mavula after confronting him about the ownership of two animal carcasses he had in his possession.

The NPA contended the Myburghs had murdered the farmer who was out that evening with two of his sons looking for a lost goat. They then accused Mavula of stealing the carcasses.

However, the Myburghs said they acted in self-defence after a fight broke out.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is expected to deliver judgment in the Mavula case on September 19.

