Trial of North West man accused of plotting to bomb his family postponed

A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with conspiracy to kill his family and possession of explosives worth R1 million appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said.

Spokesperson captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the serious organised crime unit of the Hawks on Sunday arrested Tau Lekoa in Kanana near Klerksdorp after it received information alleging he was in possession of a large quantity of explosives and that he had allegedly created a bomb.

Lekoa allegedly paid an individual R10,000 to bomb his family.

“Hawks members were directed to an empty shack where the suspect had allegedly hidden powergel explosives, shock tube starters, shock tube assemblies and nitro cords estimated to be worth approximately R1 million.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with illegal possession of explosives and conspiracy to commit murder.

“He was remanded in custody today [Wednesday] and he will appear at the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on 8 August for bail application,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.