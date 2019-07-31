Johannesburg court sentences hijacker to 20 years behind bars

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 35-year-old man to an effective 20 years behind bars on charges of hijacking and kidnapping.

Letona Tselae was found guilty of hijacking an Isuzu bakkie at Crown Mines on July 19 last year. The driver was held up at gunpoint and forced to drive to FNB stadium.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the victim was driving a company car when he was approached by Tselae and three accomplices at about 2pm.

When they arrived at FNB stadium, the victim was taken to another car.

“They tied his hands and covered his face with a hat. He was rescued by Soweto Flying Squad Police while they were busy with their crime prevention duties. They saw a suspicious vehicle blue Hyundai Sedan parked inside the house in Zola 1; while checking the vehicle, they saw a male being handcuffed and inquired [by] the other male. The victim told the police that he has been hijacked in a company vehicle.”

The victim’s company vehicle was later recovered.

– African News Agency

