Courts 29.7.2019 06:41 pm

Judgment in ex-Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s kidnap case continues

ANA
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli appears at Johannesbrug High Court for his fraud and perjury case, 29 July 2019. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency (ANA)

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli appears at Johannesbrug High Court for his fraud and perjury case, 29 July 2019. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency (ANA)

Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi face allegations that two decades ago they intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli’s love rival, Oupa Ramogibe.

Reading of the lengthy judgment in former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s matter that involves alleged intimidation, kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm began on Monday at the South Gauteng High Court.

Mdluli, who was smartly dressed in a powder blue suit, is jointly charged with Mthembeni Mthunzi for the crimes allegedly committed as far back as 1999.

Understandably, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng spent the whole day going through numerous witness testimonies.

Both accused face allegations that some two decades ago they intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli’s love rival Oupa Ramogibe. The pair also allegedly assaulted Alice Manana, a friend of Tshidi Buthelezi who was Mdluli’s customary wife.

Ramogibe and Buthelezi secretly married in July, 1998. A year later Ramogibe was shot dead.

However, charges of murder against Mdluli and Mthunzi were withdrawn.

The remaining cases against the accused have dragged on for years. During that time Buthelezi succumbed to an illness. She died in 2003.

On Monday, Mdluli remained fixated on the judge as he read witness testimonies. The former intelligence boss has also been accused of sabotaging investigations into the crimes.

Both accused, Mdluli and Mthunzi, have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Judge Mokgoatlheng – a former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker – is expected to conclude his judgment on Tuesday.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
North West man in court for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl 29.7.2019
Solidarity to take legal action against Denel, Brian Molefe 29.7.2019
Cheryl Zondi expected to testify again in ‘new’ Omotoso trial 29.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition