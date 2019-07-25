Courts 25.7.2019 10:55 pm

Eastern Cape councillor in court for allegedly raping epileptic teen

ANA
File image: ANA

File image: ANA

The councillor hails from Tshisa Locality which falls under the Matatiele Local Municipality.

A 57-year-old councillor appeared in the Maluti Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old epileptic girl, Eastern Cape police said.

The councillor hails from Tshisa Locality which falls under the Matatiele Local Municipality.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed that the councillor was arrested and charged with rape.

Kinana said the councillor allegedly abused and raped the minor girl.

He said the girl was taken to hospital and examined after which it was discovered she was raped.

The councillor has not yet pleaded to the charge against him and cannot be named.

The case was postponed until July 30 for a formal bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man gets two life terms, 20 years in jail for murder, rape, kidnapping 25.7.2019
Rustenburg, service provider in court over service level agreement 24.7.2019
PE teenager sentenced to 12 years for murder 24.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition