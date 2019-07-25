Man gets two life terms, 20 years in jail for murder, rape, kidnapping

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms and 20 years imprisonment by the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday after he was found guilty of murder, kidnapping and two counts of rape, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said acting Judge Simon Radasi sentenced Phumzile Nekene, from Mogale City, for the murder of Paul April as well as the raping and kidnapping of a woman. The court ordered that her name be withheld to avoid secondary victimisation.

“Nekene has been in custody for six months awaiting trial, he also has a previous conviction of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm,” she said.

Mjonondwane said the court ordered the two life terms to run concurrently with 15 years for murder and five years for kidnapping.

“The incidents took place on 13 November 2016 in Randfontein. April and the complainant were walking home together with the accused. The accused suddenly produced a knife, grabbed April and stabbed him to death.”

She said Nekene then forced the woman into a veld where he forcefully undressed and then raped her.

“He forced the complainant to accompany him to another place, prior [to] their arrival, he then again raped her.”

Mjonondwane said regardless of the overwhelming evidence against Nekene, he maintained his innocence by pleading not guilty.

“The defence’s mitigating factors focussed on the fact that the accused had been under the influence of alcohol during the commission of the crimes and he was also detained awaiting trial.”

Mjonondwane said in response, senior State advocate Paul Nel presented a victim impact statement which comprehensively detailed how traumatised the woman was and how she felt that Nekene had denied her the right to say no when she did not want to engage in sexual intercourse.

“In handing down the sentence, the presiding officer adjudicated that it would be a flimsy reason for the court to consider the period Nekene spent in custody as a compelling circumstance to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” said Mjonondwane.

– African News Agency (ANA)

