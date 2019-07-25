Alleged drug mule nabbed at OR Tambo to apply for bail

A 21-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday to apply for bail after she was detained for the possession of drugs worth an estimated R1 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Henicha Von Wielling was arrested last Thursday at the OR Tambo International Airport during a sting operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

Mulamu said when the team searched her luggage they recovered a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin weighing 2kg.

Wielling was detained after she was ordered to exit a Mauritius-bound flight.

-African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.