Courts 25.7.2019 03:37 pm

Alleged drug mule nabbed at OR Tambo to apply for bail

ANA
File image.

File image.

The 21-year-old accused was detained after she was ordered to exit a Mauritius-bound flight.

A 21-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday to apply for bail after she was detained for the possession of drugs worth an estimated R1 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Henicha Von Wielling was arrested last Thursday at the OR Tambo International Airport during a sting operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

Mulamu said when the team searched her luggage they recovered a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin weighing 2kg.

Wielling was detained after she was ordered to exit a Mauritius-bound flight.

-African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Drugs, child abuse, neglect rife in Alexandra – department of social development 25.7.2019
Teens more likely to experiment with drugs in summer 24.7.2019
Inside Krugersdorp’s house of sex and drugs horrors 23.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition