Man expected to appear in court for stolen property, unlicensed firearm

A man and his accomplice who is under police guard in hospital will on Thursday appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an unlicensed firearm, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said this followed a shooting incident on Tuesday evening where members of the Johannesburg Flying Squad reacted to information of a vehicle hijacked in Bertrams and being driven on the Soweto Highway.

“The members spotted a silver BMW that matched the description of the hijacked vehicle in Diepkloof.”

Makhubele said as police approached the vehicle, a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the police during which one suspect was shot and the other suspect was arrested while the latter was stuck in the vehicle.

The injured suspect is currently under police guard in the hospital.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.