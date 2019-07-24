PE teenager sentenced to 12 years for murder

A convicted teenage murderer was sentenced to an effective 12 years behind bars by the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Augusto Kamfer, 19, was sentenced after he was convicted on charges which include murder, attempted murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Naidu said during August last year, two friends were smoking in a yard in Helenvale in the city’s Northern Areas. As the pair were leaving the yard, two men approached them and started shooting.

A 27-year-old man sustained a bullet wound to his upper arm while the other victim managed to flee.

Naidu said the suspects then ran out of the yard and fired at Andrew Rosenberg, 26, who was standing at a gate. Rosenberg sustained a fatal bullet wound to his head.

Two days later, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested Kamfer at a house in Leith Street.

Kamfer remained in custody until finalisation of the case.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested and charged. However the case against him was later withdrawn and he was released from custody.

– African News Agency (ANA)

