Four alleged poachers appear in Cape Town courts – Hawks

Two people were released on R5,000 bail each after appearing in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges related to four elephant tusks found in the trunk of the vehicle they were travelling in last week.

In a statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said Glen Baadjies, 45, and Tanyan Jameza were charged with the illegal possession of ivory in contravention of the Environmental Management: Biodiversity (Nemba) Act.

The duo is expected back in court again on September 4.

The arrest followed those of two other alleged poachers in Muizenburg on July 10.

Nkosikhona Ndebele, 27 is out on R2,000 bail while Mphumelelo Keya, 28 remained in custody after appearing in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges related to the illegal possession of pangolin scales.

– African News Agency (ANA)

