Alleged cellphone tower battery thieves appear in KZN court

Two suspects have appeared in a KwaZulu-Natal court for the possession of more than 20 stolen cellphone tower batteries.

Siyabonga Mahlangu, 23, and Xolani Gumbi, 40, appeared in the Esikhaleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for theft and possession of property suspected to be stolen, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that in the early hours of Wednesday, Esikhaleni police officers were performing crime prevention duties around Esikhawini when they received a report of a motor vehicle travelling towards Gobandlovu allegedly loaded with stolen property.

Police responded and spotted the vehicle.

“One person alighted from the motor vehicle and fled whilst police apprehended two suspects. They were found in the possession of eight tower batteries,” said Mbele.

“It is alleged that the batteries were stolen from the cellphone towers in the area. The police continued with their investigation which led them to Ndwedwe, where a further 13 batteries were recovered.

The pair were remanded until July 19 for further investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

