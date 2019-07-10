Wife of slain Bloemfontein businessman to appear in court for murder

The 51-year-old wife of a slain Bloemfontein businessman was arrested after she was positively linked to the murder of her husband, said Free State police on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the woman was arrested by Parkweg police following an intense investigation and is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon for conspiracy to murder.

According to Mbambo, the deceased, well-known businessman Ntau Lucas Mokoena, 51, was shot and killed shortly after arriving at his residential place in Schenagel Street, Fichardtpark.

“The deceased allegedly found his wife in the main bedroom and went on to the bathroom where he found two armed men. A scuffle ensued and he was dragged back to the bedroom where he was shot in the head in the presence of his wife,” Mbambo said in a statement.

The suspects fled the scene with the deceased’s vehicle, an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Lourierpark.

– African News Agency

