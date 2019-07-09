Newcastle mayor facing murder charges to appear again in August

Murder-accused Newcastle mayor Dr Nthuthuko Mahlaba will be back in court in August after his case was postponed at the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mahlaba has been placed on 30 days’ leave by the ANC provincial leadership and is out on R20,000 bail.

The mayor and his supporters maintain he is innocent and the charges he is facing are politically motivated.

Mahlaba has been charged in connection with the murder of Wandile Ngubeni, the ANC youth league (ANCYL) regional deputy chairperson for eMalahleni.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ngubeni was shot dead at Ikasi Lounge in Madadeni in May 2016, while he was socialising with a group of friends.

At the time of the incident, eyewitnesses said two men entered the establishment and opened fire, fatally wounding Ngubeni and wounding ANCYL regional secretary, Mafika Mndebele.

Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, told African News Agency that Mahlaba would be back in court on August 15.

The matter had been postponed for representations, she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

