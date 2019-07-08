Man accused of stabbing homeless man to appear in Pretoria court

A 40-year-old man accused of stabbing a homeless person in Muckleneuk is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Manusi Mothupi faces a charge of attempted murder. He made his first court appearance last week.

His arrest comes after five bodies of homeless men were found bludgeoned and stabbed repeatedly to death around Magnolia Dell Park in Muckleneuk.

Three of the five male victims have since been identified, but police say there haven’t been any other leads.

Mothupi was traced by police after they spoke to a homeless man who subsequently opened a case.

It’s not yet clear whether Mothupi is connected to the five brutal murders that occurred last month.

– African News Agency

