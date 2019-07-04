Alleged North West cop stabber appears in court

A 37-year-old man, arrested in connection with stabbing a policeman, appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, North West police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the case against Dumisani Nene was postponed to July 8, for bail application. He is facing a charge of murder.

Nene allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old police sergeant with a knife at Extention 11 in Ikageng outside Potchefstroom on July 28.

“It is alleged that the police officer was arresting the suspect for [a] case of theft which was allegedly committed [in the] beginning of June 2019,” Funani said.

“According to information available at this stage, the suspect resisted the arrest and stabbed the police officer twice with a knife and fled the scene.

“The police officer was rushed to hospital where he was treated. Following a manhunt that was launched, the suspect was ultimately arrested in Ikageng on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

