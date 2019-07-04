Courts 4.7.2019 07:39 am

Judgment on Malema’s application challenging Riotous Assemblies Act expected

ANA
EFF leader Julius Malema is on the election campaign trail in KwaZulu Natal. He's speaking to students at the Durban University of Technology, 16 April 2019. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

EFF leader Julius Malema is on the election campaign trail in KwaZulu Natal. He's speaking to students at the Durban University of Technology, 16 April 2019. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

The EFF leader has been charged with violating the Act on at least two occasions when he urged supporters to invade vacant land.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to appear at the North Gauteng High court on Thursday, where judgment on his application challenging the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act will be delivered.

Malema has been charged with violating the Act on at least two occasions – in Newcastle in KwaZulu Natal and in Bloemfontein – when he urged supporters to invade vacant land.

Malema filed an application to the high court in December challenging the constitutionality of the laws used to charge him.

Malema argued that the act was apartheid-era legislation which did not belong on the law books.

He said the Riotous Assemblies Act was passed under the apartheid regime to oppress black people and it should never be tolerated under a new democratic dispensation.

He argued that it was used to silence him.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We will use violence to stop violence, says Malema 2.7.2019
We will no longer vote with DA, but won’t vote with ANC either – Malema 2.7.2019
The judiciary is about to be captured – Malema 21.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition