Teenager accused of raping two children denied bail

A police spokesperson says the teenager lured the two girls to an RDP house and locked them inside.

An 18-year-old male accused of raping two girls last month was denied bail in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the teenager lured the two girls, aged 12 and 13, to a reconstruction and development programme (RDP) house and locked them inside.

“He purchased food for them and ultimately raped them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home to inform her parents. The other victim was left behind with the suspect,” Ngoepe said.

“The following day, the victim’s parents accompanied by a group of community members, went with the victim to the said RDP house and on arrival, they found the suspect busy raping the other victim. The suspect tried running away but the community gave chase, caught him and handed him to the Dennilton police.”

The alleged rapist is expected back in court on Wednesday.

