Suspect accused of attacking homeless person with a knife appears in Pretoria court

Manusi Mothupi briefly appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday where he is accused of allegedly stabbing a homeless man in Muckleneuk. PHOTO: Brenda Masilela / ANA

A 40-year-old man accused of allegedly stabbing a homeless man in Muckleneuk appeared briefly at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

His arrest comes after a month of five bodies of homeless men were found bludgeoned and stabbed repeatedly to death around Magnolia Dell Park in Muckleneuk.

Three of the five male victims have since been identified, but police say there haven’t been any other leads.

Manusi Mothupi is facing attempted murder charges and was traced by police after they spoke to a homeless man who subsequently opened a case.

It’s not yet clear whether Mothupi is connected to the five brutal murders that occurred last month.

Mothupi was initially arrested last week on a similar charge and was released on Friday, only to be rearrested on another charge.

He has been remanded in custody until July 8 for verification of his address and whether or not he has other criminal cases pending.

