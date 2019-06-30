Alleged Potchefstroom road ‘digger’ protester heads to court

A 36-year-old man arrested for allegedly digging up a road with a construction machine in Ikageng, Potchefstroom is due to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Monday, North West police said.

He was arrested following violent protests in Ikageng on June 25, where an excavator was allegedly hijacked and used to dig up a portion of Sarafina Road leading to the N12 highway.

The arrested suspect faces a charge of malicious damage to property. The N12 was also barricaded with various objects on June 26 and traffic flow on the N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp was interrupted.

Nine other people were arrested for public violence and appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Friday. They were granted R300 bail each and their case was postponed to July 16 for investigations.

– African News Agency

