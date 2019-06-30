Coligny man due in court for murder, rape, assault

A 25-year-old man facing several charges, including murder, is due to appear in the Coligny Magistrate’s Court on Monday, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man was arrested in connection with murder, rape, and assault this past week.

He allegedly assaulted farm caretaker Oupa Tatios Ndarala, 60, at a farm on the Dupperspos Road in Coligny on June 25.

“He allegedly stole money, groceries, as well as a bicycle and left the farm. Ndarala called for help and was admitted to hospital for the head injuries he sustained during the assault. He was later released from hospital on the same day he was admitted.”

About an hour later, at 4 pm, the suspect came across Dimakatso Jane Ndarala, the sister of the first victim. Dimakatso Ndarala was waiting alongside the road for a lift into town after visiting her brother.

The suspect allegedly raped her and then murdered her by assaulting her with a large stone on the head, leaving her body in the bush close to the road where it was discovered in the morning of the next day, Myburgh said.

The man appeared briefly in court on Friday and his case was postponed to Monday, she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.