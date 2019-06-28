KZN serial rapists sentenced to 292 years imprisonment

The Mtubatuba High Court in KwaZulu-Natal has convicted and sentenced a serial rapist to a total of 292 years imprisonment on 19 counts, including seven of rape he committed between 2013 and 2016 in Ndaye in Esikhaleni.

The court on Thursday sentenced Mhlonipheni Mjadu, 25, to seven terms of life imprisonment for the rapes, a total of 75 years for five counts of robbery, 30 years for six counts of housebreaking, and 12 years for attempted rape.

Mjadu was accused of terrorising the community of Esikhaleni since 2013. He would forcefully enter the victims’ homes and attack them. He threatened his victims with a firearm before he raped and robbed them. All the cases were reported at Esikhaleni police station and were allocated to the Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

During January 2016, a police constable was attacked by an assailant who tried to rob him of his firearm at Esikhaleni. The police officer managed to overpower the suspect and arrested him.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “During the course of the investigation, the accused was linked through DNA analysis to 19 other crimes committed at Esikhaleni as from 2013. The arrest brought his crime spree to an end and prevented him from terrorising the Esikhaleni community further.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.