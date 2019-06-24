Man appears in Mpumalanga court after confessing to killing girlfriend, burying her in suitcase

A 21-year-old man briefly appeared in the Mhalala Magistrate’s Court near Bushbuckridge on Monday for allegedly killing his girlfriend and burying her in his backyard three months ago.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the man’s family handed him in to the police at the weekend after he reportedly confessed to the killing at Agincourt village, outside Thulumahashe near Bushbuckridge.

“Upon investigation, the suspect confessed that he assaulted her with a blunt object on her head after they had had an argument. He then put her in a suitcase and buried her in the yard,” Bhembe said.

Forensic experts were sent to the scene where a decomposed body was dug up.

The suspect was remanded in custody pending a bail application. He was expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

