Eastern Cape man handed life sentence for rape of his teenage cousin

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced in the East London Regional Court to life imprisonment for raping his teenage cousin, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The court found the man, from Kwetyana location in Macleantown near East London, guilty of raping his cousin, a 13-year-old boy in 2017, Captain Mluleki Mbi said in a statement.

Mdantsane policing cluster acting commander Brigadier Marinda Mills welcomed the sentence and said it should serve as a reminder that sexual offences would not be tolerated in society, particularly when such acts were committed against children.

Mills also congratulated the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Sizeka Mangesi on a job well done in securing the man’s conviction.

– African News Agency

