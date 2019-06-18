Man who stole computer from Storms River police station jailed for two years

A man who was caught in the act of stealing a computer at the Storms River Police Station in the Eastern Cape was on Tuesday sentenced to two years behind bars by the local magistrate’s court.

In May, Humansdorp police arrested the 32-year-old Christo Goeda after he was caught red-handed trying to steal a computer from the Storms River police station.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said the man was caught inside one of the administration offices at the police station. Nkohli said a member working at the Community Service Centre spotted someone on the CCTV monitor scaling a boundary fence behind the police station and immediately summoned other colleagues for assistance.

Police said that Goeda had forced open a window and entered one of the offices in the administration block where he was found disconnecting a computer. He was arrested on the spot. Police also recovered two memory sticks that were in his pocket.

Goeda pleaded guilty to breaking into and stealing from the police station.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, welcomed the sentence and said it would serve as a deterrent to anyone who may attempt to commit a similar incident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

