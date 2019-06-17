Man gets life in prison for raping woman in Free State

A Lesotho national has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Thaba Nchu Regional Court for raping a 27-year-old woman at Sediba Trust, Selosesha, Free State police said on Monday.

Moholi Joseph raped the woman in March last year after she left a local tavern at midnight and walked alone to her home in Sedibe Trust.

Joseph attacked the woman and dragged her to trees along road where he raped her. He then took her to his residence where he continued raping her.

The rapist was arrested the same day at Sedibe Trust after the victim reported the matter to police.

Police pleaded with community members to avoid walking alone as they could become easy targets for rapists.

Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe, Free State Police Provincial Commissioner, applauded the investigating officer for ensuring the accused was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sempe warned abusers that his dedicated team of specialized detectives would leave no stone unturned in pursuing them.

– African News Agency (ANA)

