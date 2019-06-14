Man accused of killing and mutilating fellow Free State student abandons bail application

The 19-year-old man accused of murdering a fellow student and cutting off her breasts abandoned his bail application in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Friday, Free State police said.

Obed Leshoro will now remain in custody until his next court appearance on July 12.

Leshoro is accused of killing Naledi Lethoba, 21, of Bothaville, who was a student at Goldfields TVET College. Her body was found in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom. Her breasts had been cut off and a knife was stuck in her neck.

Lethoba’s body was found on May 19. Leshoro was arrested at the college campus on May 28.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.