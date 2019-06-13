Life sentence for man who raped 26-year-old KZN mentally disabled woman

A man was convicted and sentenced in the Nkandla Regional Court to life imprisonment for the rape of a 26-year-old woman, police said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old man, Thandolwenkosi Magwaza received his sentence on Wednesday after the court heard how he raped a mentally disabled woman at Mthungwini in Ekombe in 2014.

“It is alleged on 12 September 2014, the victim was returning from a local shop. As she was about to cross Mdonso River, Magwaza appeared from the bush,” Durban SAPSspokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

“He overpowered and raped her. Afterwards he left the scene and the victim went home and reported the matter to her mother.”

Ekombe police were informed of the incident and a case of rape was opened for investigation.

The victim’s docket was transferred to the Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

Magwaza was arrested three days later for rape.

“Following an intense investigation by experienced detectives, a successful conviction and sentence was handed down by the court,” the police said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

