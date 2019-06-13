Man accused of love rival’s murder denies DNA rape evidence

A Zimbabwean national accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s lover in a fit of rage, raping her twice and stabbing and wounding her sister, on Thursday disputed DNA evidence against him.

While under cross-examination by the State in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Trust Tofa denied that he had raped his ex-girlfriend.

Tofa defiantly refused to answer questions from State Advocate Mujaahid Sandan for some time, claiming he had the right in turn to put questions to the State.

He accused the State of abusing him.

Judge Jannie Eksteen warned Tofa that if he refused to answer questions the court would be unable to test the reliability of his version of events.

At one stage, Tofa stood up in the witness box and attempted to walk away.

Court proceedings were adjourned and the indignant accused’s lawyer was seen pleading with him to cooperate.

In taking to the witness box once again, Tofa denied that he had punched his ex-girlfriend in her face several times.

“On everything that he is asking I don’t know nothing about it,” said Tofa.

According to the State, Tofa kicked down a door and assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was asleep with her boyfriend.

The woman, who was called as a State witness, previously detailed the horrific attack, saying Tofa had used his fists on her before turning on her boyfriend and bludgeoning him to death with an iron rod. While she was on the stand, Tofa threatened to kill her once he is released from custody.

The victim testified that when her sister tried to intervene by throwing boiling water on him, Tofa took out a knife and stabbed her. He then allegedly took her against her will to a shack in Motherwell where he raped her twice.

At the time of the rape the woman was six months pregnant. She claimed after the rape, Tofa hit her in her stomach and three days later the baby had to be delivered prematurely.

He is facing charges of murder, housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and rape.

The trial continues.

Tofa is currently serving a 12-year sentence at St Albans Prison after he was tried and convicted in a separate case of robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

