Financial Sector Conduct Authority guns for Mkhwebane over ‘biased’ report

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Friday has sought a review of the Public Protector’s (PP’s) report on the 10-year-old fraudulent Ghavalas scheme, in which she has made findings against the association and its executive officer, Advocate Dube Tshidi.

The FSCA said in a statement that it had approached the High Court in Pretoria requesting that the court review and set aside the PP’s report in which she made findings of impropriety and maladministration against the Financial Services Board (now FSCA) and Tshidi.

“The PP’s report concerns actions dating back more than ten years, when several pension funds that had fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme (known as the Ghavalas scheme) were placed under the curatorship of Mr Antony Louis Mostert,” the statement said.

The FSCA said that it had sought the review because it found that the PP’s findings and conclusions were “entirely unreasonable”.

“It is also our view that the manner in which she conducted her investigation renders the findings reviewable for perceived bias, bad faith and/or ulterior motives,” it said.

The FSCA said that alternatively, the PP’s actions showed “gross incompetence and negligence”.

“As the authority tasked with regulating the conduct of financial institutions, we find it highly unfortunate that we now have to use funds received from the industry we regulate (in the form of levies) to seek to review what to us is an arbitrary and unnecessary report,” the FSCA said.

It also said that had the PP considered the FSCA’s submissions, the process could have been avoided.

– African News Agency (ANA)

