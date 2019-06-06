Man arrested for murder and robbery to appear in KZN court

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a man, 28, wanted in connection with a murder in Gingindlovu, a village south-east of Eshowe.

The man was arrested in KwaMushu in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspect appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“He was wanted for murder cases committed in Gingindlovu this year. It is alleged during March 2019, at Ezimpongo in Gingindlovu, three people were shot while at their homestead. Two of the victims were injured while Mbhekiseni Ndlovu, 60, was declared dead at the scene”, Gwala said.

The suspect has also been linked to another robbery committed on May 14.

“The victim alleged that he was driving towards Gingindlovu on the R66, when he was stopped by two men who wanted a lift to Wombane. When they arrived at Wombane, one of the suspects pointed him with a firearm and they robbed him of his firearm. The victim’s firearm was recovered from the suspect in KwaMashu. A case of robbery was opened at Gingindlovu SAPS.”

The suspect will appear in the Mthunzini Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he faces charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.