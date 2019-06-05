North West teacher’s assault case postponed to July

A 55-year-old primary school teacher accused of assaulting a learner appeared briefly in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane on Wednesday.

The teacher allegedly kicked a nine-year-old Grade 4 schoolboy with a high heel shoe on his knee, wounding him.

The teacher is out on warning and the case against her was postponed to July 5, for the state to consult with witnesses and the defence to make representations.

The female teacher is the second teacher from the same school in Tlhabane near Rustenburg in the North West to appear in court on charges of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. A 53-year-old colleague appeared in court on May 29, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old girl with a broomstick in January. The girl was allegedly hit for playing in the rain. The girl suffered a swollen hand.

His case was postponed to June 20.

The Grade 4 boy is the younger brother to the 10-year-old Grade 5 learner. They were both kicked out of the school on May 7 2018, allegedly by enraged parents who accused their father of “causing trouble” at the school.

This followed a prolonged sour relationship between their father and the school management, following his accusation that the school finances were being handled clumsily. He was a member of the school governing body, but has since been kicked out.

– African News Agency

