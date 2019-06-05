Forest Hill High School case postponed to Thursday for formal bail application

A 20-year-old Forest Hill High School pupil appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for allegedly stabbing and killing 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela and injuring two other pupils.

The case was postponed to Thursday for formal bail application.

On Monday, the 20-year-old Forest Hill High School pupil allegedly stabbed and killed Bakwela and two other pupils outside the school’s premises. Bakwela died on the scene, while the other two male learners, both aged 16, were rushed to a local hospital after sustaining injuries.

The state said they were not opposing bail. If he is found guilty he could spend a minimum of 15 years.

The 20-year-old is facing one murder charge and two charges of attempted murder.

Bakwela’s mother, Antoinette Mubiala, was present at court flanked by supporters of her late son while the family members of the accused were also in court.

The Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that the plan was to commence with the mid-year examinations on Thursday.

“As the department, we will respect what the justice system presents to us. We will continue providing counselling at the school, most of the learners are not there. We will let learners and parents know if schooling will commence tomorrow.”

Mabona said the department did not tolerate ill-discipline and learners needed to remember what they were at school for.

– African News Agency

