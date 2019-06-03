Hefty sentences for duo accused of trying to murder Amcu leaders

Two men were sentenced to lengthy jail terms for plotting to kill Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) leaders in Marikana, North West, the union said on Monday.

Samkelo Mkhutshwa, 38, and Simphiwe Silwane, 36, both from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, were each sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder, 15 years for the possession of illegal firearms and five years for possession of ammunition.

Silwane was further sentenced to life for the murder of Mveliso Biyela.

They were convicted of the attempted murders of Amcu branch chairperson (now North West region deputy chair) Malibongwe Mdazo, and Msindiseni Kwenene.

Mdazo was shot several times in Mooinooi near Brits in July 201, while Kwenene was shot at in September 2017.

Mveliso Biyela was shot dead while walking home from the Wonderkop hostel on September 22, 2017.

In total 13 people were arrested for the crimes, but 11 were discharged due to insufficient evidence for a successful prosecution.

-African News Agency (ANA)

