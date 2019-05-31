Man jailed for killing his niece in Ladysmith

A man has started serving a 20-year prison term for kidnapping and killing his eight-year-old niece, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Njinga Sicebi Sibiya, 36, was sentenced in the Ladysmith Regional Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said Celimpilo Sibiya was reported as missing in by her family at the Elangslaagte police station in November last year. She said police, with the help of community members, started an extensive search for the little girl, but could not find her.

“Later on the same day while police were investigating the case, they responded to a report that community members wanted to kill her uncle at his house at Bhatha in Driefontein.

“Police officers found the accused and he was rescued from the community. He took the police to where he killed the girl and dumped her body. With the help of Ladysmith K9 Unit, her body parts were found in three pit toilets in the area,” said Gwala.

– African New Agency

