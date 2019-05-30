Man in North West court for possession of alleged stolen property

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with possession of suspected stolen property appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court, North West police on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Lucas Paradza appeared in court on Wednesday, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and illegal possession of ammunition. The case against him was postponed to June 6 for bail.

Paradza was arrested at Schaumburg informal settlement in the Hartbeespoort dam policing area in the early hours of Tuesday, after the police reacted to information that led them to a house where a computer, three security hand radios, electrical tools, a laptop bag and six rounds of ammunition were recovered.

– African News Agency (ANA)Br

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.