Courts 30.5.2019 05:56 pm

Man in North West court for possession of alleged stolen property

ANA
Brits Magistrates Court

Brits Magistrates Court

Paradza was arrested at Schaumburg informal settlement  in the Hartbeespoortdam policing area  in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with possession of suspected stolen property appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court, North West police on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Lucas Paradza appeared in court on Wednesday, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and illegal possession of ammunition. The case against him was postponed to June 6 for bail.

Paradza was arrested at Schaumburg informal settlement  in the Hartbeespoort dam policing area  in the early hours of Tuesday, after the police reacted to information that led them to a house where a computer, three security hand radios, electrical tools, a laptop bag and six rounds of ammunition were recovered.

– African News Agency (ANA)Br

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Johannesburg city official nabbed for stealing, pawning desktop computer 24.5.2019
Two to appear in North West court for alleged theft of cattle worth R300K 23.5.2019
Two to appear in North West court for alleged theft of sheep worth R40K 22.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition