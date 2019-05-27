Bogus Hawks official in Gauteng court

A 40-year-old man who pretended to be a Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) investigator and extorted cash from unsuspecting people is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said several complaints were received from various government officials and business people about individuals claiming to be Hawks investigators extorting money in exchange for dropping investigations against them. The individuals called themselves Hawks colonels, brigadiers, and major-generals, he said.

“Most of the victims who were approached are subject of various investigations by Hawks. Among the victims was a business person from Johannesburg. He was allegedly contacted by a Major-General Moodley of the Hawks from Bloemfontein, Free State. Subsequent to this information, the Hawks conducted an extensive investigation which led to the arrest of an Indian male from Honeydew, Johannesburg on Friday,” Mulaudzi said in a statement.

The bogus official called or sent texted messages to people being investigated, promising to quash their cases for cash.

“Most of the victims were oblivious of the scam as these blackmailers were even having WhatsApp status that had Hawks insignia and were even bold enough to provide genuine bank accounts where such monies would be deposited. The Indian man arrested faces charges of extortion and impersonating police officials. Other similar investigations are at an advanced stage and arrests are expected soon,” said Mulaudzi.

– African News Agency

