Courts 24.5.2019 02:55 pm

Case against mother accused of killing daughter postponed in Limpopo court

Image: ANA file image.

The 31-year-old mother will appear again at the end of the month for a formal bail application. 

The murder case against Masingita Vanencia Mabunda, charged with killing her eight-year-old daughter during a brutal assault was postponed in the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Friday.

She was arrested on Thursday after police were called to Ga-Makhushane village where a little girl was being assaulted with various objects her mother, who accused her of stealing some cash.

Police found the eight-year-old lying dead with multiple injuries throughout her body.

The mother ran away but was later found by police at a hideout in the area.

– African News Agency

