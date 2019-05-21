Man sentenced to life for rape, assault of ex-girlfriend in KZN

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Greytown Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal for raping his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend, provincial police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said the man was sentenced on Friday last week for raping his former girlfriend in November last year.

Zwane said the woman was at her home in Tent Town when the accused demanded to enter her premises.

“He gained entrance armed with a knobkerrie and took her to his place of residence. He raped her several times while threatening her,” he said.

A case of rape was opened at the Greytown police station and transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. The accused was immediately arrested and taken to court for prosecution where he was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and an additional five years imprisonment for kidnapping.

The investigating officer also presented evidence to the court that the victim had been hospitalised after Khumalo stabbed her several times, Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

