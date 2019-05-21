Man in court for murdering lover after man confesses his ‘undying’ love for her

A 31-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend is due to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, on Tuesday.

Thabo Moabi was granted R6,000 bail on April 29, after magistrate Andrew Mmokwa said the state failed to present reasons why bail should be denied.

Moabi is accused of killing his live-in lover, Segametsi Molefe, in Tlaseng, outside Rustenburg, on March 27.

Moabi told the court he slapped Segametsi with an open hand after she received a phone call from a man who asked if she had arrived home safely, and then declared his undying love for her.

Moabi said he was “heartbroken” when he heard the man’s declaration of love.

Moabi said after he slapped her, Segametsi pulled out a knife. Moabi contends he then pushed her. Segametsi hit her head against a wall and fell to the ground, he said.

At that stage, said Moabi, he thought Segametsi had lost consciousness, so he covered her with a blanket and put her near the bed.

But according to the state, Moabi had hidden the woman’s body under the bed after killing her.

– African News Agency (ANA)

