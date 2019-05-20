Three sentenced for killing a boy over child support

In a statement, Free State police said Tebogo Molatole, 47, his wife Kelebogile Molatole, 50, and hitman Khoeliea-Marena Sefutha, 53, plotted and carried out the murder of 17-year-old Kearabetswe Leteane.

The boy, who was Tebogo Molatole’s son from a previous relationship, was shot and killed after returning from soccer practice to his father’s house.

“The Provincial Organised Crime Task team were tasked to investigate the matter and it was not long when the pieces of the puzzle were put together…,” the statement said.

“Thorough Investigation revealed that the motive for the murder was that the father did not want to continue paying maintenance after he retired as a teacher.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

